Google's Nest Thermostat E is on sale for just $139

If you’ve been thinking about picking up the new budget version of the Nest Thermostat, but wish it was a little more capable, we have the deal for you. Google via eBay is selling the Google Nest Thermostat E for $139Remove non-product link. That’s down from the $169 MSRP and only $10 more than the newer budget model.

The Nest Thermostat E was itself the budget model when it came out in 2017. We reviewed it that year, awarding it 3.5 out of five stars. It’s very much like the original, just with plastic instead of stainless steel and glass.

It does, however, have the same smart features as the original, such as monitoring your activity to adjust the heating and cooling to your behavioral patterns. It works with most HVAC systems, though not as many as its more expensive cousin.

The Nest E also has a very nice all white look that blends nicely into walls of the same or similar colors. Of course, it would also stand out as a nice accent on walls with a little more color. It works with the Nest smartphone app that allows you to control the thermostat remotely.

For more than $100 less than the flagship model, the Nest Thermostat E is an excellent, affordable choice for adding some smarts to your home heating and cooling system.

[Today’s deal: Nest Thermostat E for $139 at eBay.Remove non-product link]