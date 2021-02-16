Save over $150 on these ultra-capable robot vacuums

Stop with unnecessary manual labor and start relaxing more with these excellent deals for people tired of vacuuming their own floors. Amazon is selling the iRobot Roomba i6 Plus with automatic disposal for $550Remove non-product link, down from $700. Then there’s the Roborock S6 for $420Remove non-product link, also down from a recent price around $700. Both are flat-out excellent options.

The Roomba i6 Plus includes a base station that’s a little more involved than your usual robot vacuum. That’s due to the self-emptying feature. When the robot comes to the base station, it’s able to deposit sucked-up dirt into the base station’s receptacle. That lets you empty the dirt less often, and helps the Roomba i6 Plus stay in action for longer. In addition to self emptying, iRobot’s vacuum works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, and it also has a smart mapping feature.

Next, we have the Roborock S6. We reviewed this robovac in July 2019, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award. “The Roborock S6 is a fantastic robot vacuum with mopping capabilities that should be considered alongside bigger-brand-name alternatives.” The S6 features three editable maps, automatically increases suction when it moves from floor to carpet, and includes a mopping feature as well.

These are both very good robot vacuums and well worth the money—especially at these prices.

[Today’s deal: iRobot Roomba i6 Plus for $550Remove non-product link and Roborock S6 for $420Remove non-product link at Amazon.]