Legrand’s new GFCI outlets feature dual USB charging ports

Wall outlets with integrated USB charging ports are nothing new, but Legrand’s GFCI USB Outlets are the first to provide a ground-fault interruption feature, rendering them compliant with the National Electrical Code (NEC) for installation in kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms, garages, and other indoor locations likely to be in the proximity of water.

The new outlets are available in both 15- and 20-amp versions, with each offering a USB-A charging port on one side and a USB-C charging port on the other to eliminate the need for an adapter.

Modern kitchens and garages are typically outfitted with 20-amp wiring, since kitchen appliances and power tools often require more electrical power than a 15-amp circuit can provide. The local GFCI feature will disconnect power to the outlet in the event of a wiring fault that would otherwise pose an electrocution risk.

Legrand Legrand’s GFCI outlets feature dual USB charging ports, but both ports share only 2.1 amps of power.

Legrand says its outlets self-test every three seconds and will flash an onboard LED when tripped. As is typical with a GFCI outlet, these are equipped with buttons to test and reset the interruption feature.

On the downside, the USB charging ports on Legrand’s outlets share just 2.1 amps of power, so they won’t rapidly charge a mobile device that’s plugged into them. The USB-C charging port also does not support USB Power Delivery or any other quick-charging standard. The recently reviewed Leviton Type A & Type C USB Charger Outlets—also available in 15- and 20-amp SKUs—provide a shared 5.1 amps of power to their USB ports, and their USB-C ports support USB Power Delivery. Leviton’s products, on the other hand, crucially do not feature GFCI protection. It’s also worth noting that neither Legrand’s nor Leviton’s outlets are smart outlets that can be controlled by a smart home system.

Legrand’s GFCI USB Outlets are available now in a wide variety of finishes, including metallics. Prices range from $54.98 to $61.98, depending on the model. You’ll find more information at this link.