Start streaming in 4K HDR with the Roku Premiere for $25

Set-top boxes are a great way to overcome the shortcomings of a smart TV that’s no longer getting system updates, or some of the few “dumb” TVs still available. Right now, Amazon has a very good deal with the Roku Premiere for $25. That’s about a dollar higher than the all-time low and $10 off the most recent price.

The Roku Premiere supports 4K and 1080p resolutions, as well as luscious high-dynamic range (HDR) video. HDR allows for a greater range of colors and contrast, making the picture dramatically more vivid than it otherwise would be. To get true HDR, however, you’ll need a television set that supports the format and is capable of hitting a brightness of at least 1,000 nits.

As with other Roku devices, this one offers easy access to all your favorite streaming services, including Apple TV, Disney Plus, ESPN, HBO, Netflix, and more.

The set-top box itself features a single HDMI cable and a microUSB port for power. It comes with a simple remote for controlling the device, complete with shortcut buttons to launch Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, and Sling.

Roku also adds a very nice feature called Private Listening that lets you pipe the sound through the Roku mobile app on your phone into a pair of headphones. This lets you blast the volume to hear all those explosions without waking up the kids.

Roku Premiere is an solid little set-top box, and today it’s available at an excellent price. For more options and buying advice, be sure to check out our guide to the best media streaming devices—though most won't be going this cheap.

[Today’s deal: Roku Premiere for $24.99 at Amazon.]