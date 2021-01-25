Today only, this 43-inch TV with built-in streaming is $200

The big game is almost here, but there’s still time to get a better TV. For today only, Amazon is selling a Hisense 43-inch 1080p Android TV for $200. The sale expires just before midnight Pacific time.

This set comes loaded with Android TV. That means you’ll get onboard access to your favorite music and video streaming services, and you have the ability to add even more apps. It also offers voice control via Google Assistant for everything from searching for a TV show to controlling the volume. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi provide the connectivity needed for streaming.

Hisense’s TV includes two HDMI ports, one ethernet port, and two USB ports for loading video from a thumb drive. It also supports DTS Studio Surround, a virtual surround sound format.

If you’d prefer a bigger screen, there’s also a deal on a Hisense 55-inch 4K TV with Android TV for $480. That’s good for $50 off the usual price.

