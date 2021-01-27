Save a massive 30% on Eufy's Security Wi-Fi video doorbell

Given what’s going on in the world, it’s nice to have a way to talk to someone at your door without actually opening it. Right now, Amazon is selling the 1080p Eufy Wi-Fi video doorbell for $90, significantly below the usual $120.

This version of the Eufy doorbell features 1080p video capture , complete with HDR and distortion correction for a clearer image. The doorbell includes two-way audio, customizable smart detection zones, and canned responses that you can record yourself.

The doorbell integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to see live video from the front door on your smart displays. The Eufy doorbell can also show you three seconds of video footage prior to the doorbell alert thanks to the doorbell’s smart detection.

Unlike other smart doorbells that put all your videos in the cloud, Eufy has the option of onboard storage keeping local activity, well, local. It also comes with an electronic chime that offers 8 different options, including some holiday-themed ringtones for that time of year. Existing chimes do not work with this doorbell.

A video doorbell is a helpful addition to a house and right now, Eufy’s is available at an excellent price.

[Today’s deal: Eufy Security Wi-Fi 1080p doorbell for $90 on Amazon.]