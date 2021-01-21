This Yamaha soundbar with wireless subwoofer is $50 off for the big game

You’ve got your big screen ready for the big game, but do you have big sound? Amazon is selling the Yamaha YAS-209 sound bar with wireless subwoofer for $300, down from $350. That matches the all-time low price we saw around the holidays. The deal should remain active until February 7.

We reviewed the YAS-209 in 2019, giving it 3.5 out of 5 stars. “The YAS-209 delivers impressive sound given its price,” we said. This soundbar comes packing 2.1 channel sound courtesy of two 1.75-inch drivers per channel. There’s also the subwoofer for lower end sounds.

The soundbar also offers DTS Virtual:X technology to simulate surround sound, but we found it a little underwhelming. You don’t have to use the surround feature, though, as it’s activated by a push of a button on the soundbar’s remote.

Still, we were pretty happy with the YAS-209’s overall sound. This combo also comes with Bluetooth, and it integrates with Amazon’s Alexa for voice control. The YAS-209 also supports Spotify Connect, meaning you can send your tunes from the streaming service to the soundbar at the touch of a button.

This soundbar would a good addition to the living room or den, and right now the price is the best you’re likely to find—just in time for the big game.

[Today’s deal: Yamaha Audio YAS-209 for $300 on Amazon.]