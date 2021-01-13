Lockly has new smart locks for swingers and sliders (doors, that is)

Lockly is one of the few smart lock manufacturers to also offer a smart entry latch (a lock and handle combo). The company’s latest products are the Lockly Guard smart deadbolt sliding and swing-style doors, and the Lockly Duo latch/deadbolt combo for swinging doors.

Lockly and its biometric smart locks first came to our attention in 2018. We reviewed its smart lock/video doorbell combo in early 2020. In both cases, we were impressed with the company’s fingerprint-recognition prowess and the Pin Genie features of its touch-sensitive numeric keypad scrambles the order of numbers to prevent a burglar from guessing your PIN based on the location of fingerprints. We were much less impressed with the convoluted process of installing its locks, but the company promises it’s resolved that issue.

Lockly Lockly is also bringing its smart lock technology to sliding doors, with the Lockly Guard.

The Lockly Guard is designed for sliding and swing-style doors and fits any standard size aluminum or metal door frame. An optional RFID-card reader allows for contactless operation. In both cases, adding the optional $80 Wi-Fi hub adds Alexa and Google Assistant support and remote lock control and monitoring. It will be available in satin nickel, matte black, and metallic chrome finishes. It will sell for $500 when it goes on sale in the second quarter of 2021.

The Lockly Duo deadbolt/latch combo promises super-easy operation: You simply lift the handle up to secure the latch and throw the deadbolt with one move. Lockly will offer it in satin nickel and matte black finishes and expects it to come to retail later in the first quarter with an asking price of $400.

Both of these new locks will require an optional Wi-Fi hub to enable remote access.