V-Moda unveils its first wireless headphone with active noise cancellation, the M-200 ANC

V-Moda is a well-regarded headphone maker that offers a variety of high-quality over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear models. At CES 2021, the company expanded its lineup with the announcement of its first Bluetooth wireless headphone with active noise cancellation (ANC), the M-200.

This is an over-ear (circumaural) design that features 40mm drivers with neodymium magnets and copper-clad aluminum-wire (CCAW) voice coils within optimized housings. The result is a frequency response that extends from 10 Hz to 40 kHz—in fact, this headphone is Hi-Res Audio certified in wired mode—with a sensitivity of 101 dB (±3 dB) at 1kHz/1mW, an impedance of 30 ohms, and a maximum input power of 1,000mW at 1kHz.

For wireless listening, the M-200 ANC implements Bluetooth 5.0 with support for the aptX HD, AAC, and SBC codecs. The battery offers up to 20 hours of playtime between charges, and connecting it to a power source for 10 minutes gives you a 1.5 hours of playtime.

With a free app for iOS and Android devices, you can set the active noise cancellation to one of 10 different levels. In addition, the app provides equalization capabilities, including six presets for different genres and a manual setting that lets you tailor the sound exactly as you want.

V-Moda The earcups on the M200 ANC can be customized with unique shields.

Speaking of customization, V-Moda is known for offering a selection of decorative aluminum shields that mount on the outer surface of the earcups. You can even have your initials, logo, or other artwork laser-engraved or color printed onto custom shields.

V-Moda touts the overall build quality and comfort level, with a fully adjustable, steel-core headband covered in polyurethane leather, which is soft, flexible, and breathable. Likewise, the earpads are made from memory foam and covered in PU leather, and they attach to the earcups magnetically, making them easy to remove for cleaning or replacement.

The onboard controls are intuitive, and the M-200 ANC supports Google Assistant and Apple Siri for voice commands with a state-of-the-art microphone in the earcup, which also serves phone calls. A feature called Voice In lowers the volume and disables ANC while you cover the left earcup with your hand, letting you hear your surroundings or converse as needed, then return to your music effortlessly.

The M-200 ANC is available now for a list price of $499.99.