News

Sonos announces new artists contributing to its Sonos Radio services

Both the free Sonos Radio and subscription-based Sonos Radio HD will feature contributions from the likes of Björk, D’Angelo, and FKA twigs.

Executive Editor, TechHive |

sonos radio indie gold
Sonos

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Sonos has announced new offerings in its Sonos Radio music-streaming services. The ad-free Sonos Sound System will launch three new shows: Object of Sound, a weekly music and culture podcast; Black is Black, a monthly radio show “examining the black diaspora’s impact on modern music;” and Unsung, a biweekly show hosted by the independent British music publication Crack Magazine.

Subscribers to Sonos Radio HD ($7.99 per month) will gain access to new stations curated by Icelandic singer Björk, British electronica duo The Chemical Brothers, American singer and producer, D’Angelo, and English singer/songwriter FKA Twigs. These same artists will contribute one-hour segments to the Sonos Radio Hour on the free version of Sonos Radio.

Back on the paid side, subscribers will also gain a new hip-hop and R&B station, Blacksmith Radio, hosted by artist manager Corey Smyth.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Michael covers the smart-home, home-entertainment, and home-networking beats, working in the smart home he built in 2007.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon