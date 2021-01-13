Watch over your home with two Eufy Security Indoor 2k cameras for $60

If you need to keep tabs on the living room or the nursery, you won’t want to miss this deal from EufyHome via Amazon. You can get a pair of Eufy Security Indoor 2K cams for just $59.49, down from $70. That’s a savings of $10.50 and the all-time low.

We reviewed the 2K Indoor Cam in June, giving it four out of five stars. “The Eufy Indoor Cam 2K delivers sophisticated security features at a price just about anyone can afford,” we said. That goes doubly so with this deal.

The Eufy Indoor Cam features two-way audio and night vision, as well as human and pet detection. The camera can even issue specific commands when it detects a pet. In our review, for example, we created a detection zone around a living room couch and ordered the dog off with a recorded “Off!” command.

These cameras also integrate with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s HomeKit. For storage, you can use Eufy’s cloud storage or an SD card, and HomeKit users can send their saved clips to iCloud.

These are solid security cams, and right now they’re available at an excellent price.

[Today’s deal: Two Eufy Indoor 2K security cams for $59.49 on Amazon.]