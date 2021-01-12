News

The Arris Surfboard Max DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem integrates a Wi-Fi 6 mesh router

The new modem/router combo costs less than its predecessors, but it’s also a little slower.

Freelance contributor, TechHive |

surfboard max ax6600 lifestyle
CommScore

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

CommScope’s Arris brand will be familiar to many people with cable internet service. The company expanded its Arris brand with Wi-Fi 6 mesh networking models—the Surfboard Max Plus and Surfboard Max Pro—a little more than a year ago. It’s now positioning the Surfboard Max as a more affordable entry point.

The Surfboard Max is a so-called tri-band router that operates independent networks on the 2.4- and 5GHz frequency bands, bifurcating the 5GHz band to operate a third network dedicated to wireless data backhaul. On a busy network, having channels dedicated to communication between the router and its mesh network nodes frees up bandwidth for other clients.

max express front slight angle in outlet CommScore

The Arris Surfboard Max Express node has a zero footprint because it plugs directly into a wall outlet.

The Surfboard Max will be priced at $250, or you can buy a two-pack for $400 and get a second mesh node if you need additional coverage for a larger home. CommScope says a two-pack should be sufficient to cover 5,500 square feet.

CommScore also announced the Surfboard Max Express, a plug-in Wi-Fi 6 node that will be sold in a bundle with a single Surfboard Max. Apart from not having ethernet ports, the Max Express offers the same features and performance as the Surfboard Max itself, including the dedicated data backhaul feature. The Surfboard Max Express is expected to be available some time in the first quarter, but pricing for this kit was not announced.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ed is a technology journalist, music nut, and gadget geek who hails from the somewhat small town of Reading, Pennsylvania.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon