Get internet everywhere with this deal on a Google Wifi three-pack

If you're tired of poor Wi-Fi reception in the driveway and the rec room, we've got what you need for cheap. Amazon is selling a three-pack of the 2020 model of the Google Wifi mesh system for $175, good for $25 off the MSRP and matching an all-time low.

The Google Wifi mesh system features 802.11ac Wi-Fi and three access points to cover 4,500 square feet. Each access point also has two Ethernet ports and will also work with other Google networking gear including Nest Wifi. We haven't reviewed the newest version of Google Wifi, but we liked the original's easy set-up and decent speeds. This version fixes our biggest complaint with the model we reviewed by bringing MU-MIMO support for greater throughput.

Google Wifi also has parental controls if you need to kick your kids off the Internet around bedtime, and you can also block explicit content. Finally, if you don't want visitors getting your long, complicated network password you can create a guest network.

[Today's deal: 2020 Google Wifi three-pack for $175 at Amazon]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
