TP-Link adds its first video doorbell to its Kasa smart home lineup

TP-Link’s Kasa Smart brand offers plenty of dimmer switches, smart plugs, and security cams, but a key product—namely, a video doorbell—was missing in action. TP-Link went ahead and plugged that hole at this year’s virtual CES, and it also bowed a series of other new and updated smart devices.

Slated to arrive later this year, the Kasa Smart Doorbell (model KD110) comes with 1080p video resolution (no word on field of view) and AI-powered person detection. Videos can be stored locally on a microSD card (up to 128GB of storage is supported) or in the cloud, provided you sign up for TP-Link’s Kasa Care plan ($3 a month gets you 30 days of storage for a single camera, while a $10-per-month subscription covers up to 10 cameras). The video doorbell’s shell is IP64 certified for protection from dust ingress and water spray in any direction (you can read all about IP codes in this story). It also comes with an indoor chime. Capable of connecting directly to Wi-Fi networks (meaning no hub is required), the doorbell also supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

New Kasa dimmer switches

Up next are a couple of dimmer switches, starting with the new Motion-Controlled Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch, which features a motion detector that can turn your lights off when motion has not been detected for a defined period of time. An ambient light sensor will douse the lights during daylight hours, while a fade-in/out feature gently raises and lowers the brightness of your lights in the morning and at bedtime.

TP-Link The new Motion-Activated Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch boasts a motion sensor that turns the lights off when it doesn’t detect motion, while an ambient light sensor douses the lights during daylight hours.

Also new is the Kasa Smart WiFi Light Switch with 3-Way Dimmer Kit, which shares most of the features of the motion-controlled switch but swaps out the motion sensor for a three-way control. Both of the dimmer switches support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings.

Indoor and outdoor security cameras

The Kasa Spot Pan Tilt supports 2K and boasts a Starlight Night Vision feature, which promises color night vision in low-light conditions courtesy of a starlight sensor. Motion tracking lets the camera follow along with a detected subject, while Patrol Mode lets you designate specific areas in the room that the camera will periodically zero-in on. Same as the new Kasa video doorbell, you can opt for either local storage (up to 256GB on a microSD card) or cloud storage (with a Kasa Care subscription).

TP-Link The Kasa Spot Pan Tilt offers both color night vision and motion tracking, and it stores video either locally or in the cloud.

As with the Kasa Spot Pan Tilt, the new Kasa Cam Outdoor supports 2K video and Starlight Night Vision. The cam comes equipped with an integrated spotlight, while its IP65-certified housing offers protection against dust ingress and jets of water sprayed in any direction. Local and cloud video storage is supported, along with Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

Finally, TP-Link is serving up a single-outlet version of its Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug, which comes with IP64 weatherproofing and (as with most Kasa smart devices) Alexa and Google Assistant support.

TP-Link has yet to reveal pricing for its latest Kasa smart home gadgets, which will arrive “throughout 2021.”