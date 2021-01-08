See who's there with the Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $60 off

With today’s deal, you can see who’s at the door even when you aren’t home. B&H Photo Video is selling the Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $140Remove non-product link. That’s $60 off the MSRP and an excellent price for this smart doorbell.

This version of the Ring Video Doorbell features 1080p video capture, a 160-degree field of view, night vision, and motion detection with adjustable zones. It also has two-way audio with noise cancellation, and of course, it integrates with Amazon Alexa devices for voice control. On devices like the Echo Show you can also see the doorbell’s video feed. In addition, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 provides alerts in real-time to your devices, and it can integrate with other Ring security gear.

We haven’t reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell 3, but we did look at its bigger sibling, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, giving it 3.5 out of 5 devices. The only reason it didn’t get a higher rating was because it didn’t build enough on the versions that came before it.

Still, at just $140, the non-Plus version of the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is well worth looking at.

[Today’s deal: Ring Video Doorbell 3 at $140 on B&H Photo Video.Remove non-product link]