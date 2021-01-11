Chamberlain’s myQ Pet Portal is an automated doggie door and a lot more

Chamberlain, which makes our favorite smart garage door opener controller, is showing a high-tech doggie door at CES that lets pets in and out of the house at will. The myQ Pet Portal also enables pet owners to track their animals’ activity from virtually anywhere. The system consists of a motorized panel, a camera, and a mic and speaker for two-way communication.

Unlike the typical pet door, however, the Pet Portal can’t be added to an existing door; instead, you’ll purchase an entire exterior door with the Pet Portal built in. The door is manufactured by the high-end doormaker Kolbe Windows and Doors and it’s not cheap: prices start at $2,999.

The Pet Portal features an elevator-style sliding door that’s virtually invisible from the outside—it just looks like lower panel in the door with a small square above it hosting the camera, mic, and speaker. Chamberlain says that integrating the Pet Portal into the door at the time of manufacture eliminates the security and weather-related problems common to retrofit pet doors.

Chamberlain Group The Chamberlain myQ Pet Portal virtually disappears into the door.

Pet owners can use the myQ Pet Portal app on their smartphone to operate the door manually, or they can attach a sensor to the dog’s collar that opens the door when they approach and automatically closes and locks it afterward. This prevents unwanted animals—a racoon, for instance—from getting in, and it prevents pets you want to keep housebound, such as a cat, from getting out. Chamberlain says its Pet Portal can accommodate small to medium-size dogs weighing between 10 and 90 pounds.

“It’s a secure and convenient way to make sure your dog can go outside when they need to, while also giving you access to your best friend anytime through your smartphone,” said Chamberlain marketing director Beril Altiner.

The myQ Pet Portal requires professional installation, which is not included in the purchase price. Chamberlain expects to start shipping the Pet Portal starting later this year. You can get additional information on this product at Chamberlain’s website.