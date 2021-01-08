This 3 pack of TP-Link Kasa smart switches is under $30

Smarten up three light switches at an excellent price today. Amazon is selling a three-pack of TP-Link single pole Kasa smart light switches for $29.59, down from the current all-time low of $37. To get the sale price you have to click the 20 percent off coupon under the price on the product page.

The great thing about Kasa TP-Link smart switches is that they connect directly to your home network instead of going through a hub. It all happens via the Kasa smartphone app, where you can also set schedules, control smart devices remotely, and so on. Kasa gear can also integrate with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa.

As these are single-pole switches you can’t use them on three- or four-way switches where you control a single light from multiple spots. These are solely for single location switches, and they require a neutral wire for installation.

Controlling three switches via your smartphone or smart speaker is a fantastic deal for less than $30. The one downside of Kasa gear is that if there’s ever a power outage then you’ll likely have to reconnect them to your network, but that should be a minor concern for most people.

[Today’s deal: TP-Link Kasa smart switches 3-pack for $29.59 with coupon on Amazon.]