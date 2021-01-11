There's a new player in the OLED TV market: Skyworth will offer OLED and LCD smart TVs in the U.S. in 2021

Skyworth had a big CES footprint in 2020, but the global pandemic interfered with its plans to ship its smart TVs in the U.S. market. The company plans to make that happen in 2021, and its lineup will include an OLED smart TV using a panel manufactured in the fab it co-owns with LG.

Skyworth won’t rely on OLED alone to raise brand awareness. It will also ship a wide range of LED-backlit LCD TVs, ranging from the super-budget 1080p TC6200 series (32-inch and 43-inch); to the mid-range 4K UHD UC6200 series (50-inch to 75-inch) and UC7500 series (43-inch through 65-inch); and the high-end UC8500 series (55- and 65-inch) with variable refresh rate (up to 120Hz) for gaming. The company did not provide pricing information.

Skyworth Skyworth’s low-end UC6200 sereies still features 4K UHD resolution.

All U.S. Skyworth TVs will run Android TV 10. The UC7500 series and above feature Bluetooth 5.0. The 55- and 65-inch XC9300 OLED series and the UC8500-series LCD series will sport high-end goodies such as HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. These sets will also be equipped with far-field microphones for voice control.

Skyworth Skyworth’s high-end UC8500-series of LCD smart TV feature quantum-dot technology and support Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos

Skyworth is new to the U.S. market, but they’re no babe in the woods. The privately owned Chinese manufacturer is 33 years old and has been player in the worldwide consumer electronics market for more than 20 years. We have yet to test any of the company’s TVs, but if they’re fab partners with LG, we expect good things.