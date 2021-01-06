New Nest cameras on tap for 2021 as Nest Cam IQ Outdoor sells out

Google’s three-year-old Nest Cam IQ Outdoor security camera appears to be on the way out, while a new line of Nest cams is reportedly incoming this year.

A quick check of the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor on the Google store reveals a grayed-out “Out of Stock,” button, and Google confirmed to 9to5Google that the $399 security cam is officially sold out. We’ve reached out to Google for additional details.

Google said it will continue to support the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor with security patches and bug fixes, while adding that “a new lineup of security cameras for 2021” is on the way, according to the 9to5Google report.

Google didn’t go into specifics about what devices could be included in the upcoming security cam lineup. Still, it’s worth noting that Google recently promised “new security solutions” as it announced a $450 million investment in ADT, the stalwart home security brand that bowed a new brand of DIY security devices late last year.

An upgrade to the five-year-old Nest Cam Outdoor, the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor debuted in 2018 with such features as Supersight, which zooms in on and follows any people that it detects within its line of sight.

We gave the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor an Editor’s Choice award, calling it “an outstanding outdoor security camera for anyone invested in the Nest ecosystem” while frowning at its “expensive” $399 price tag.

With the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor sold out at the Google Store, just three Nest security cameras remain, including the original Nest Outdoor, the Nest Cam Indoor, and the Nest Cam IQ Indoor. Of those three, the Nest Cam IQ Indoor (or the Nest Cam IQ, as it was originally called) from 2017 is the newest—so yes, the entire Nest cam lineup is due for an upgrade.

Word of the Nest IQ Outdoor selling out comes less than a month after Google discontinued the $300 Nest Home Max, which we called the best-sounding smart speaker on the market.