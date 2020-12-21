We loved the iRobot Roomba 960 for $600, and this model is just $280

Every year we hope to renew ourselves and our lives for the new year. For 2021, how about reinvigorating your vacuuming strategy with a fantastic “renewed” iRobot Roomba 960 for under half its original $600 cost? Amazon is selling one for $280. That’s also $120 off the usual $400 for this refurbished model, and the all-time low. The is a one-day sale, which ends just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening.

We reviewed the Roomba 960, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award—and that was at its full $600 price. “The Roomba 960’s flawless navigation, stellar cleaning, and advanced features set it apart from all other robot vacuums,” we said.

While that review is more than two years old, the Roomba 960 is still an excellent vacuum. It features Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration for voice control, and an intelligent mapping feature. The Roomba 960 has a three-stage cleaning system with rubber brushes, and you can control the vacuum via Wi-Fi using the iRobot smartphone app.

As for the “refurbished” part of this robovac, it comes with Amazon’s 90-day Renewed Guarantee, which means it will work and look like new. If it fails that promise, you can get a replacement or refund within 90 days.

The non-refurbished version of this can be anywhere from $400 to $500 depending on the day (as of this writing it’s $437). So you’re getting quite a bargain with the refurbished version.

[Today’s deal: Refurbished iRobot Roomba 960 for $280 on Amazon.]