This utterly decadent Harman Kardon Bluetooth speaker is 64% off today

A good portable speaker can bring your tunes wherever you go, whether you're moving around your house, hanging out in the yard, or heading out on an adventure. And today on Walmart, you can get the super high-end Harman Kardon Go + Play Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $180, down from a list price of $500.

This portable speaker connects to your phone or other mobile device wirelessly via Bluetooth, so you can conveniently play your music even from across the room. We haven't reviewed it, but the Go + Play should offer very good sound thanks to its dual woofers and tweeters, along with two passive radiators.

A rechargeable battery provides up to eight hours of playtime on a charge, so you can keep the music going all day long. In addition, a built-in dual microphone conferencing system means you can make and take calls right through the speaker, and a built-in handle makes it extra portable so you can easily take it along with you wherever you go.

This speaker averages 4.6 stars out of 5 across more than 150 user ratings on Walmart.com.

[ Today's deal: Harman Kardon Go + Play Portable Bluetooth Speaker from Walmart for $180 ]