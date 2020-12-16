The Apple TV app is coming to Chromecast with Google TV

Apple and Google are cozying up as far as media streaming goes, with Google announcing that the Apple TV app will soon arrive on the latest version of Google’s Chromecast streaming media player.

Chromecast with Google TV users can expect the Apple TV app to land on their devices early next year, Google says. The news comes only about a week after Google announced that its smart speakers and displays will support Apple Music.

The Apple TV app lets you access your library of purchased movies and TV shows from iTunes, and if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber (it’s $4.99 a month, you can read our review here), you can also stream Apple’s entire slate of original TV shows and films, ranging from The Morning Show and Ted Lasso to On The Rocks and Greyhound.

The Apple TV app has been making its way to a wider and wider range of devices, including LG, Samsung, and Sony TVs; Amazon and Roku streaming media players; and—most recently—Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles.

Announced at Google’s fall hardware event earlier this year, the $50 Chromecast with TV supports streaming apps from the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Our review noted that the Apple TV app had been one of the notable missing apps in the new Chromecast’s lineup, but not for much longer.

Google didn’t specify whether the Apple TV app for the Chromecast would support HDR (including Dolby Vision) or Dolby Atmos. The Apple TV app on other platforms does support HDR and Dolby Atmos, and the Chromecast is capable of streaming HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision content, in addition to immersive Dolby Atmos audio. We’ve reached out to Google for more details.