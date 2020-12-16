These battery-operated motion sensor lights are less than $17 today

Stumbling around the house in the dark can be dangerous—just think of all the toes you stub along the way. Today, though, you can grab some grown-up nightlights to help illuminate your nighttime path. Amazon has a deal on a six-pack of GAGAYA motion sensor lights, bringing them down to $16.91 from a list price of $20.

These battery-operated lights turn on automatically when they sense movement, and also turn themselves off after 20 seconds of inactivity, so you don’t have to worry about manual control. With a built-in magnet and a double-sided adhesive pad in each light, you have options for placing them anywhere you need them in your house, whether that’s in a hallway, on the stairs, or in a closet. In addition, the white LED light is bright enough to light your path even in the middle of the night.

These lights average 4.2 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 3,000 user ratings.

[ Today’s deal: 6-pack of GAGAYA motion sensor lights from Amazon for $16.91 ]