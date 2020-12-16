This 50-inch 4K HDR TV is just $250

Nothing says happy holidays like a brand new television. Best Buy right now has a solid deal on a TCL 50-inch 4K television with high dynamic range for just $250Remove non-product link. That’s $100 off the MSRP and a near doorbuster-level deal.

The television’s HDR comes in the form of HDR10 and hybrid log-gamma (HLG) formats. HDR allows for a greater range of colors that results in a far more vivid and striking image. The thing is that this TV’s approach to HDR is using the “budget” version that can’t compare to brighter TVs using more powerful formats. Still, the picture on this TV is far better than what you’ll see with a non-HDR set.

This set has Android TV onboard for access to all your favorite streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, YouTube, and many others.

The TV also includes Google Assistant for voice control of your television. You can also ask the Assistant basic questions just as you would on Google Home, and control smart home devices such as smart lights. In addition, you get Chromecast functionality for easy transfer of videos and other content from your phone to the big screen.

This is an excellent TV for the price, and a solid choice for the holidays.

