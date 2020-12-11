Upgrade your TV speakers with this Sony S100F soundbar for under $100

Black Friday may be over, but some of our favorite holiday deals are still going strong. Like this one: Amazon is selling the Sony S100F 2-channel soundbar for $98Remove non-product link, good for $32.off the MSRP and matching an all-time low.

This soundbar features two speakers with integrated tweeter, and a "Bass Reflex" speaker on the back. It can connect to phones and other devices via Bluetooth for playing music and there's a USB port for playing back WMA, MP3, and WMA files. For the TV connection it supports HDMI Arc and optical audio connections.

The soundbar features Sony's S-Force Front Surround, which is the company's approach to virtual surround sound. Sony says the feature "emulates cinema style sound fields for rich, high-fidelity audio." Via the remote you can also adjust the sound mode for cinema, music, dialog, as well as a "night mode" for clearer audio at low volumes.

The soundbar measures 35.43 inches long and about 3.46 inches deep and high. It's big enough to deliver better sound than those tinny speakers in your TV, but not so big it overwhelms your entertainment unit. If you'd rather mount it on the wall that's possible too. If you're looking for other great deals check out roundup of the best holiday deals on TVs, soundbars, and media streamers, and more.

