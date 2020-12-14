Deal

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro 4K streaming and gaming box is cheaper than ever

Grab one of the best streaming boxes for $180 today in a rare sale.

nvidiashieldtvpro4khdr
Nvidia

There are lots of options for streaming boxes, but the best rarely go on sale. Until today: Amazon is selling the Nvidia Shield TV Pro 4K HDR for just $180 right now, $20 off the MSRP and an all-time low.

The Shield TV Pro is basically the second-gen Shield TV set-top box with Nvidia's Tegra X1+ chip, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, and dual USB 3 ports. It's got 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, along with a Gigabit Ethernet port for wired connections. You'll also get an updated remote, which is vastly improved over the previous version.

While the no-Pro version is also on sale today ($130 versus its usual $150), the Pro model is a powerful device that is ideal for A/V enthusiasts. It runs Android TV for all the built-in streaming apps you need and has a built-in Plex media server. It supports Dolby Vision if you have an HDR TV, as well as surround sound with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. We called the second-generation version of this box "an unbeatable streaming device" in our 4-star review, and oh yeah you can play games on it too via Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud streaming service. The device also has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in.

It's certainly an unbeatable set-top box, and today it's available for the best price we've seen yet.

[Today's deal: Android Shield TV Pro 4K HDR for $180 on Amazon]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
