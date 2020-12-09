Deal

Save $26 on this extremely smart power strip

The Kasa Smart HS300, a 6-outlet surge protector with Wi-Fi-connected smart features, is $54 on Amazon today.

Smart devices can add a lot of convenience to your home, but if you’re not ready to swap out all your “dumb” devices just yet, a good smart power strip can add connectivity and control to all your existing devices. And today on Amazon, the Kasa Smart HS300 plug power strip is on sale for $54, down from an $80 list price.

This power strip comes with six smart outlets and three USB ports, so you can plug in a whole ton of devices at once. Each of these outlets can be controlled independently, and you can check in on energy use with the Kasa smart app to turn off ones that take too much power. That app also allows you to control devices from anywhere, or use Alexa or Google Assistant to control with just the sound of your voice.

This power strip averages a stellar 4.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 1,700 user ratings.

[ Today’s deal: Kasa Smart HS300 plug power strip from Amazon for $54 ]

