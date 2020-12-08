Protect your gear with these smart surge protectors at all-time lows

If you own tech, there’s one thing you can’t get enough of. No, not more devices—more power outlets. Today, we’ve found two solid deals on power strips/surge protectors to keep your devices protected, running, and charged up.

First up is the "ultimate surge protector" in our round-up of the best surge protectors of 2020. Amazon is selling the TP-Link Kasa HS300 smart Wi-Fi power strip and surge protector for $54, the all-time low. This power strip features six smart outlets and three USB ports, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. As with other Kasa gear, a bridge or hub is not required to use those smart assistants, as the device connects directly to your network via the Kasa smartphone app.

“The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip from TP-Link makes no compromises in providing six switched smart outlets and three always-on fast USB charging ports along with power-surge protection," we said in our review. "From a sleek design that fits in with modern home décor, to integration with its well-designed app, to an array of voice-control assistant support and scheduling, TP-Link has managed to make the ideal device.”

Next, we have the APC Smart Plug PH6U4X32 Wi-Fi power strip and surge protector for $25, down from $35. This power strip also has six plugs, but only three are smart and integrate with Alexa. There are also four USB ports for charging.

If you need more power outlets for your home, today is the day to pick up a good one at the best prices yet.