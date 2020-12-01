Deck the halls with Amazon's rocking one-day Anker speaker sale

If you missed out on one of the speaker deals during the Cyber Monday and Black Friday sales, we've got music to your ears: Amazon is running a one-day sale on Anker Soundcore speakersRemove non-product link for the living room, bedroom, or backyard with many at all-time-low prices.

First up, we have the Soundcore Infiniti Pro Soundbar for $149Remove non-product link instead of $199. a new all-time low. We haven't reviewed this soundbar, but it's well-liked on Amazon with four out of 5 stars from over 300 ratings. The Infiniti Pro is a 2.1-channel soundbar, it supports Dolby Atmos, as well as 4K pass-through, and when you're not watching TV it has Bluetooth 5 for wireless music streaming. (If you need something a little more heavy-duty be sure to check out our round-up of the best soundbars for 2020.)

Next up is theSoundcore Flare 2 Bluetooth speaker with 360-degree sound for $55.19Remove non-product link down from $70, another all-time low. We reviewed this speaker in May giving it four out of five stars. We really liked it for its improved audio (20-watt output up from 12-watt on the prior version), as well as a pair of LED rings at the top and the bottom (as opposed to a single light on the original Flair). It's IPX7 rated making it an ideal speaker for pool and lakeside listening along with a long-lasting 5,200mAh battery.

Finally, for those times you need something a little more modest, the Soundcore Mini is $16.07, down from its usual $21 sale price and the lowest we've seen. This tiny speaker has a 15-hour playtime, a 66-foot Bluetooth range, enhanced bass, and a built-in noise-canceling microphone. And be sure to check out the rest of the sale as well.