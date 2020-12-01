Deal

Pick up luxurious wireless headphones at fantastic prices today

Amazon has good deals on several headphones today, including the PowerBeats Pro and two Bose noise canceling sets.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but Amazon has several deals on headphones today that we think are particularly worth checking out.

First up is Amazon’s sale on Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones for $200, down from $250. We’ve seen this price a few times before, and it’s quite not the Black Friday all-time low of $175. Still, it’s a solid price for wireless headphones that “sound better and last longer” than Apple’s AirPods, as we said in our review. You can also get the Powerbeats Pro in red for even cheaper at $150.

Amazon is also selling the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise-canceling headphones for $199, instead of the usual $300, and the all-time low. We reviewed these headphones in November giving them 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award. These cans have active noise-canceling and dual microphones for clearer sound and voice pick-up.

Finally, the more deluxe Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are $339, down from $379. We also reviewed these, giving them four out of five stars. They feature active two-way noise canceling, memory foam ear cups, and touch controls. “Bose ups the noise-cancellation ante here, turning public spaces into private dens for quiet two-way communiques with friends, family, and your favorite digital assistant,” we said.

It’s a nice set of sales for people in need of a new headset while on the go.

