Amazon Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV: All on Black Friday sale, all Editors' Choice winners

Amazon is the world’s biggest retailer, and Black Friday is the world’s day of deals. So you do the math. If there’s any day to buy one of Amazon’s own branded devices—like an Echo smart speaker, Kindle e-reader, or Fire TV streaming hardware—then now is the time. You can go straight to Amazon for a list of all their device deals, but we’re much more interested in recommending the gear that earned our Editors’ Choice award. Almost everything in the list below earns our highest editorial honor, but we’re also sharing some 4-star products that deserve your attention.
Amazon Echo deals
- Amazon Echo Show 5: $45 (50% off). This is our pick for best all-around smart speaker. Here’s our Echo Show 5 review.
- Amazon Echo Dot 4th-gen with Clock: $39 (35% off) Here’s our Echo Dot with clock review.
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd-gen: $19 (53% off). This is our choice for best entry-level smart speaker. Here’s our Echo Dot 3rd-gen review.
- Amazon Echo Studio: $160 (20% off). OK, this fell a half-star short of winning Editors’ Choice, but this is the Echo you’ll want if sound quality matters. Here’s our Echo Studio review.
Amazon Kindle e-reader deals
- Amazon All-new Kindle Paperwhite, Ad-supported: $85 (35% off) This is our top pick for best all-around e-reader. It’s fantastic! Here’s our Kindle Paperwhite review.
- Amazon Kindle Oasis: $175 (30% off) An earlier version of the Oasis won our pick for best luxury e-reader. Here’s the review of the Kindle Oasis 2107 model.
Fire TV deals
For starters, you should know that Amazon has a bunch of sales on Toshiba and Insignia TVs with the Fire TV cord-cutting platform built right in. We haven’t tested these TVs, but we recommend them frequently because they’re such great values.
But when it comes to dedicated Fire TV hardware, we have two big recommendations:
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (40% off). It’s our current pick for best 4K HDR streaming device, and you can read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review here.
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $80 (33% off). This 4-star winner is our current choice for best voice-controlled media streamer. Here’s our Amazon Fire TV Cube 2nd-gen review.