Amazon Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV: All on Black Friday sale, all Editors' Choice winners

Amazon is the world’s biggest retailer, and Black Friday is the world’s day of deals. So you do the math. If there’s any day to buy one of Amazon’s own branded devices—like an Echo smart speaker, Kindle e-reader, or Fire TV streaming hardware—then now is the time. You can go straight to Amazon for a list of all their device deals, but we’re much more interested in recommending the gear that earned our Editors’ Choice award. Almost everything in the list below earns our highest editorial honor, but we’re also sharing some 4-star products that deserve your attention.

To find even more ways to save on your holiday shopping, see our list of the best Black Friday tech deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more.

Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Kindle e-reader deals

Fire TV deals

For starters, you should know that Amazon has a bunch of sales on Toshiba and Insignia TVs with the Fire TV cord-cutting platform built right in. We haven’t tested these TVs, but we recommend them frequently because they’re such great values.

But when it comes to dedicated Fire TV hardware, we have two big recommendations: