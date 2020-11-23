Deal

Save $30 on the all-new 4th-gen Echo smart speaker today

Amazon's 4th-gen Echo smart hub is $70 on Amazon.

amazon echo
Amazon

Amazon’s Echo line of smart speakers remains one of the most popular on the market, and their ease of use, fairly inexpensive pricing, and integrated Alexa keep them right at the top. Today on Amazon, you can grab a 4th-gen Echo of your own for $70, down from a list price of $100.

This Echo, like previous versions, is awesome as a smart home hub, with easy connection to your smart devices and Alexa-enabled voice control. In our review, we even called it ”the best speaker for smart home control.” And beyond those capabilities, Alexa’s many skills help you answer questions, set alarms, play music, hear the news, and a whole lot more.  A new, rounded design with an LED light ring makes for an attractive addition to your room, while the built-in buttons help you adjust button and more easily. We also noted that “the fourth-gen Echo sounds very good for a $100 speaker,” and this discount makes it even cheaper. 

In our review, we gave this Echo 4 stars out of 5, noting its smart home hub capabilities as the best reason to buy.

[ Today’s deal: Amazon Echo (4th gen) from Amazon for $70 ]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Alexandria is a freelance deal hunter for the TechConnect editorial team.

  
