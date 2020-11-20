Get a Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show for a ludicrously low $150

Amazon’s excellent smart home combo is back at an even more astounding sale price. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 with the Echo Show 5 is $150. That’s $125 cheaper than the usual price and $50 less than the Video Doorbell usually costs by itself. Its not clear when this sale price expires.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 features 1080p video capture, and improved motion detection from the Ring Video Doorbell 2, as well as features like privacy zones and audio privacy. The Ring 3 can be powered via a rechargeable battery pack or you can wire it in. It also works with Alexa and has the usual two-way audio and control from the Ring smartphone app.

In addition to the Ring 3 your $150 gets you the Echo Show 5 smart display. This device features a 5.5-inch display with 960-by-480 resolution, a front-facing camera for video chat, and Alexa built-in.

With the Show 5 you can make video calls, listen to podcasts or music, get weather and traffic updates, and control smart home devices. That latter feature includes the ability to chat with visitors at the front door via the Ring Video Doorbell 3.

It’s a nice starter package for a smart home security set-up and right now it’s available at an incredible price. For even more high-tech gear that can help around your house, check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday smart home deals.

[Today’s deal: Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 for $150 on Amazon.]