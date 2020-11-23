This Roomba vac that empties itself is down to a new all-time-low price

If you’re tired of both vacuuming and emptying your vacuum, we’ve got the deal you’ve been waiting for. Amazon is selling the iRobot Roomba i3+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposalfor $399, good for $200 off the MSRP and a new all-time low.

The Roomba i3 Plus features automatic dirt disposal making it a unique model and why the dock looks more like a coffee maker than the low-profile docks we’re used to seeing. We reviewed the i3 Plus in October giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The i3+ successfully brings some of the sophisticated features of its higher-end self-emptying models to a mid-priced robot vacuum,” we wrote. “It’s well worth considering for the luxury of fully automated cleaning.”

The i3 Plus features a clean base that supports automatic dirt disposal for up to 60 days with no action from you. It also has smart navigation, Wi-Fi-connected mapping, a three-stage cleaning system, and it integrates with Alexa.

It doesn’t have higher-end features like clean zones and “keep out” zones for targeted cleaning, but you still get a lot of vacuum at a little price.

