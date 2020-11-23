Deal

This Roomba vac that empties itself is down to a new all-time-low price

Amazon is selling the Roomba i3+ for $400, $150 off its most recent price.

If you’re tired of both vacuuming and emptying your vacuum, we’ve got the deal you’ve been waiting for. Amazon is selling the iRobot Roomba i3+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposalfor $399, good for $200 off the MSRP and a new all-time low.

The Roomba i3 Plus features automatic dirt disposal making it a unique model and why the dock looks more like a coffee maker than the low-profile docks we’re used to seeing. We reviewed the i3 Plus in October giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The i3+ successfully brings some of the sophisticated features of its higher-end self-emptying models to a mid-priced robot vacuum,” we wrote. “It’s well worth considering for the luxury of fully automated cleaning.”

The i3 Plus features a clean base that supports automatic dirt disposal for up to 60 days with no action from you. It also has smart navigation, Wi-Fi-connected mapping, a three-stage cleaning system, and it integrates with Alexa.

It doesn’t have higher-end features like clean zones and “keep out” zones for targeted cleaning, but you still get a lot of vacuum at a little price.

