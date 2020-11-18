Save 28% on the Kasa Spot home security camera system

A great home security system provides peace of mind and can keep an eye on your home, as well as all the things and people in it. Today on Amazon, you can get the Kasa Spot home security camera system, which we loved, for $130. That’s a 28% discount from a list price of $180.

This home security system comes with everything you need for the basic system: two cameras, a hub, and all the cables, mounts, and hardware you need to set it all up. In our review, we noted that TP-Link’s classic elements—“hassle-free installation, user-friendly features, and great value”—are present in this system, and said that “Kasa Spot isn’t the most sophisticated security camera we’ve seen, but for most homeowners it offers more than enough security features to bring greater peace of mind.”

It features 1080p recording, a nigh-vision range of around 25 feet, two-way audio capabilities, and sound and audio notifications. You can also customize alerts and privacy options using the connected Kasa Smart app, and get free access to 12 hours of video history with the included Kasa Care cloud subscription service.

We gave this camera system 4 stars out of 5, noting its great motion and sound detection, solid image quality, and simple setup as reasons to buy.

[ Today’s deal: Kasa Spot home security camera system for $130 .]