Light up your world with killer deals on Ring smart bulbs, pathlights

Light up your life without lighting your wallt on fire today with all-time low prices on Ring smart lights. Amazon is selling a two-pack of the Ring A19 smart bulbs with bridge for $41 down from $60, and a four-pack of Ring Pathlights with bridge for $98 instead of $140. Those are fantastic, all-time low deals for smart lighting products that earned solid marks in our reviews.

The Ring A19 smart bulbs are equivalent to 60 watt incandescent bulbs, and they will work indoors or in covered outdoor fixtures. They're designed to last up to 25,000 hours, and they work with Alexa of course. (Amazon owns Ring.) You can control the apps with a smartphone app or you can use voice control via a smart speaker. As with other smart light bulbs you can set schedules, but you can also integrate them with Ring video doorbells and cameras so that the bulbs are activated when the doorbells and cameras detect something.

If you have a walkway that needs illumination then the four-pack of battery-powered path lights are a good choice. These lights measure 16.93 inches tall and 4.12 inches in diameter. They're capable of 80 lumens of brightness (the A19 bulbs do 800 for comparison), weather resistant, and also work with Alexa and Ring products. We reviewed these lights in June 2019, giving them four out of five stars.

These are two excellent deals that we may see again around Black Friday, but there's no guarantee. Right now, they're at their best prices yet. For even more sales, check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals on smart lights, security cams, and other smart home gear.

[Today's deal: Ring A19 smart bulbs and Ring Pathlights at Amazon.]