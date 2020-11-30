Cyber Monday 2020: The best deals on TVs, soundbars, media streamers, and more

Black Friday has come and gone, but if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a 4K TV or a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar, there are still plenty of deals to be had. We’re seeing some great Cyber Monday discounts for TVs, soundbars, and streaming devices, and headphones on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more.

LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and other big TV manufacturers are offering steep discounts on a wide range of their 4K (and even 8K!) sets, and you can also save big on Dolby Atmos soundbars, streaming media devices, and Bluetooth headphones, and wireless speakers.

Just keep in mind that the best bargains don’t stick around for long, and TVs in particular tend to sell out quickly. So if you see an enticing home entertainment deal, you’d better act fast.

Note: Some Amazon deals may require an Amazon Prime membership. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial. Also, some Best Buy bargains are only for My Best Buy rewards members (otherwise you won’t see the sale price), but you can join the program for freeRemove non-product link.

Best Cyber Monday deals on TVs

Many of Samsung’s latest 4K TV models—and even a couple of eye-popping 8K sets—are getting big Cyber Monday discounts, while select Sony UHD models are seeing steeper price drops than they did during Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale. LG has an enticing deal for its 65-inch BX OLED TV on Amazon, while HiSense is selling a 43-inch 4K TV for nearly 50-percent off at Walmart. Finally, Best Buy is featuring a hefty price drop on a 65-inch Vizio OLED.

Best Cyber Monday deals on soundbars and home theater

The Bose Soundbar 700 with on board Alexa is getting a $100 discount for Cyber Monday, while Roku’s new, budget-priced Streambar (which we quite liked) is on sale. Vizio's new Elevate soundbar (the one with the swiveling up-firing drivers) is 40-percent off over at Best Buy, and a budget Samsung soundbar with a DTS Virtual:X audio mode is a whopping 48 percent off at Amazon (although the pricier Sammy soundbars with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X support are looking pretty good, either). Bose has a pair of discounted soundbars, including the Soundbar 700 with on board Alexa, while Denon’s Home 150 wireless speaker with HEOS multi-room audio support just got a 20-percent price drop. Last but not least, Sonos has some rare discounts on its One, One SL (which is the SL minus the microphone and voice assistant), and Sub wireless speakers.

Best Cyber Monday deals on streaming video and Blu-ray players

Amazon and Roku just unleased big discounts on their most popular streaming devices, including Amazon’s Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Cube (a device capable of controlling your TV and DVR using an IR blaster), along with the Roku Premiere and the new, Dolby Vision-enabled Ultra. Meanwhile, Sony’s 4K Blu-ray player with streaming capabilities just got a big price cut, as did a Panasonic UHD Blu-ray play with Dolby Atmos support. There’s also a notable newcomer on our list: the video- and game-streaming Nvidia Shield (read our review), which is almost never on sale.

Best Cyber Monday deals on Bluetooth headphones and speakers

JBL has kicked off a big sale for many of its Bluetooth headphones and speakers, with models as much as 50-percent off, while Sony’s top-rated WH-1000XM4 headphones are back on sale. Next up, we spotted Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II headphones, a recent Editors’ Choice winner, along with several Bluetooth headphones from Cleer Audio, one of our favorite Bluetooth headphone manufacturers. Rounding out the list is the highly rated, Bluetooth-enabled Sonos Move, which just got a steep discount.

