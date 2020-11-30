Cyber Monday 2020: The best deals on TVs, soundbars, media streamers, and more

Black Friday has come and gone, but if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a 4K TV or a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar, there are still plenty of deals to be had. We’re seeing some great Cyber Monday discounts for TVs, soundbars, and streaming devices, and headphones on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more.
LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and other big TV manufacturers are offering steep discounts on a wide range of their 4K (and even 8K!) sets, and you can also save big on Dolby Atmos soundbars, streaming media devices, and Bluetooth headphones, and wireless speakers.
Just keep in mind that the best bargains don’t stick around for long, and TVs in particular tend to sell out quickly. So if you see an enticing home entertainment deal, you’d better act fast.
Note: Some Amazon deals may require an Amazon Prime membership. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial. Also, some Best Buy bargains are only for My Best Buy rewards members (otherwise you won’t see the sale price), but you can join the program for freeRemove non-product link.
To see everything else on sale right now, check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals.
Best Cyber Monday deals on TVs
Many of Samsung’s latest 4K TV models—and even a couple of eye-popping 8K sets—are getting big Cyber Monday discounts, while select Sony UHD models are seeing steeper price drops than they did during Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale. LG has an enticing deal for its 65-inch BX OLED TV on Amazon, while HiSense is selling a 43-inch 4K TV for nearly 50-percent off at Walmart. Finally, Best Buy is featuring a hefty price drop on a 65-inch Vizio OLED.
- Hisense 85-inch H65 Series 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1399.99 at Best Buy (18% off)
- Hisense 75-inch H8G Quantum Series 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1199.99 at Best Buy (8% off)
- Hisense 75-inch H6510G Series 4K TVRemove non-product link, $599.99 at Best Buy (40% off)
- Hisense 43-inch H65 Series 4K TVRemove non-product link, $259.99 on Walmart (48% off)
- LG 55-inch NanoCell 81 Series 4K TVRemove non-product link, $499.99 at Target (29% off)
- LG 75-inch NanoCell 85 Series 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1396.99 on Amazon (22% off)
- LG 55-inch BX OLED 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1196.99 on Amazon (25% off)
- LG 65-inch BX OLED 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1796.99 on Amazon (22% off)
- Samsung 65-inch Q900T 8K TVRemove non-product link, $3997.99 on Amazon (27% off)
- Samsung 85-inch Q60T 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1997.99 on Amazon (20% off)
- Samsung 75-inch Q60T 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1197.98 on Amazon (20% off)
- Samsung 82-inch Q70T 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1997.99 on Amazon (20% off)
- Samsung 75-inch Q70T 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1497.99 on Amazon (32% off)
- Samsung 75-inch Q80T 4K TVRemove non-product link, $2197.99 on Amazon (22% off)
- Samsung 75-inch Q90T 4K TVRemove non-product link, $2597.99 on Amazon (21% off)
- Samsung 85-inch Crystal UHD TU-8000 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1597.99 on Amazon (20% off)
- Sony 55-inch X750H 4K TVRemove non-product link, $519.99 on Amazon (35% off)
- Sony 85-inch X900H 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1999.99 at Best Buy (29% off for My Best Buy members)
- Sony 55-inch A9G Master Series OLED 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1898 on Amazon (17% off)
- Sony 65-inch A9G Master Series OLED 4K TVRemove non-product link, $2498 on Amazon (17% off)
- Vizio 65-inch Class OLED 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1499.99 at Best Buy (25% off)
- Vizio 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4K TVRemove non-product link, $969.99 at Best Buy (19% off)
- Vizio 65-inch M-Series Quantum 4K TVRemove non-product link, $599.99 at Best Buy (14% off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on soundbars and home theater
The Bose Soundbar 700 with on board Alexa is getting a $100 discount for Cyber Monday, while Roku’s new, budget-priced Streambar (which we quite liked) is on sale. Vizio's new Elevate soundbar (the one with the swiveling up-firing drivers) is 40-percent off over at Best Buy, and a budget Samsung soundbar with a DTS Virtual:X audio mode is a whopping 48 percent off at Amazon (although the pricier Sammy soundbars with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X support are looking pretty good, either). Bose has a pair of discounted soundbars, including the Soundbar 700 with on board Alexa, while Denon’s Home 150 wireless speaker with HEOS multi-room audio support just got a 20-percent price drop. Last but not least, Sonos has some rare discounts on its One, One SL (which is the SL minus the microphone and voice assistant), and Sub wireless speakers.
- Bose Soundbar 700 with built-in AlexaRemove non-product link, $699 on Amazon (13% off)
- Denon Home 150 Wireless Speaker with HEOS and AirPlay 2Remove non-product link, $199 on Amazon (20% off)
- Enclave Audio CineHome IIRemove non-product link, $998.98 on Amazon (9% off)
- LG SN11RG 7.1.4-channel soundbar with Dolby AtmosRemove non-product link, $1296.99 on Amazon (13% off)
- Polk Audio MagniFi Mini 2.1-channel soundbarRemove non-product link, $249 on Amazon (27% off)
- Q Acoustics M4 soundbarRemove non-product link, $297.49 (15% off)
- Roku StreambarRemove non-product link, $99.99 on Amazon (23% off)
- Samsung HW-Q800T 3.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:XRemove non-product link, $597.99 on Amazon (34% off)
- Samsung HW-Q70T 3.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:XRemove non-product link, $397.99 on Amazon (43% off)
- Samsung HW-T650 3.1-channel soundbar with DTS Virtual:XRemove non-product link, $207.99 on Amazon (48% off)
- Sonos FiveRemove non-product link, $399 on Amazon (20% off)
- Sonos OneRemove non-product link, $149 on Amazon (25% off)
- Sonos One SLRemove non-product link, $129 on Amazon (28% off)
- Sonos Sub (Gen 3)Remove non-product link, $599 on Amazon (14% off)
- Sony HT-G700: 3.1-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:XRemove non-product link, $398 on Amazon (34% off)
- Sony ST5000 7.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby AtmosRemove non-product link, $1198 on Amazon (20% off)
- TCL Alto 8+ 2.1-channel soundbarRemove non-product link, $75 on Amazon (62% off)
- Yamaha SR-B20A soundbarRemove non-product link, $149.95 on Amazon (25% off)
- Yamaha YAS-109 soundbarRemove non-product link, $179.95 on Amazon (15% off)
- Vizio Elevate 5.1.4-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:XRemove non-product link, $599.99 at Best Buy (40% off)
- Vizio SB46312-F6 3.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby AtmosRemove non-product link, $498 on Amazon (38% off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on streaming video and Blu-ray players
Amazon and Roku just unleased big discounts on their most popular streaming devices, including Amazon’s Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Cube (a device capable of controlling your TV and DVR using an IR blaster), along with the Roku Premiere and the new, Dolby Vision-enabled Ultra. Meanwhile, Sony’s 4K Blu-ray player with streaming capabilities just got a big price cut, as did a Panasonic UHD Blu-ray play with Dolby Atmos support. There’s also a notable newcomer on our list: the video- and game-streaming Nvidia Shield (read our review), which is almost never on sale.
- Amazon Fire TV StickRemove non-product link, $27.99 on Amazon (30% off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick LiteRemove non-product link, $17.99 on Amazon (40% off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4KRemove non-product link, $29.99 on Amazon (40% off)
- Amazon Fire TV CubeRemove non-product link, $79.99 on Amazon (33% off)
- Nvidia ShieldRemove non-product link, $129 on Amazon (14% off)
- Roku PremiereRemove non-product link, $24.99 on Amazon (38% off)
- Roku Streaming Stick+Remove non-product link, $29.99 on Amazon (40% off)
- Roku Ultra (2020 version)Remove non-product link, $69.99 on Amazon (29% off)
- Panasonic DP-UB150-K 4K Blu-Ray Player with Dolby Atmos supportRemove non-product link, $99.99 at Best Buy (44% off)
- Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Blu-ray playerRemove non-product link, $198 on Amazon (34% off)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Bluetooth headphones and speakers
JBL has kicked off a big sale for many of its Bluetooth headphones and speakers, with models as much as 50-percent off, while Sony’s top-rated WH-1000XM4 headphones are back on sale. Next up, we spotted Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II headphones, a recent Editors’ Choice winner, along with several Bluetooth headphones from Cleer Audio, one of our favorite Bluetooth headphone manufacturers. Rounding out the list is the highly rated, Bluetooth-enabled Sonos Move, which just got a steep discount.
- Bose 700 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear HeadphonesRemove non-product link, $299 at Best Buy (21% off)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth HeadphonesRemove non-product link, $199 on Amazon (33% off)
- Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker IIRemove non-product link, $79 on Amazon (39% off)
- Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones IIRemove non-product link, $159 on Amazon (31% off)
- Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IVRemove non-product link, $479 on Amazon (20% off)
- Cleer Audio Ally Truly Wireless EarphonesRemove non-product link, $49.99 on Amazon (67% off)
- Cleer Audio Ally Plus Truly Wireless EarphonesRemove non-product link, $74.99 on Amazon (42% off)
- Cleer Audio Enduro 100 Over-Ear Bluetooth HeadphonesRemove non-product link, $59.99 on Amazon (33% off)
- Cleer Audio Flow I Bluetooth Over-Ear HeadphonesRemove non-product link, $49 on Amazon (62% off)
- Helm True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 HeadphonesRemove non-product link, $99.99 on Amazon (23% off with $30 coupon applied at checkout)
- JBL Live 650BTNC Over-Ear HeadphonesRemove non-product link, $99.95 on Amazon (23% off)
- JBL Live 300 Truly Wireless EarphonesRemove non-product link, $74.95 on Amazon (50% off)
- JBL Tune 120TWS Truly Wireless EarphonesRemove non-product link, $39.95 on Amazon (60% off)
- JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth SpeakerRemove non-product link, $119.95 on Amazon (33% off)
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless EarphonesRemove non-product link, $159.95 on Amazon (36% off)
- Sonos MoveRemove non-product link, $299 on Amazon (25% off)
- Sony WH1000XM4/B Bluetooth Noise Cancellation Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesRemove non-product link, $278 on Amazon (21% off)
- Sony WHCH710N/B Bluetooth Noise Cancellation Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesRemove non-product link, $88 on Amazon (56% off)
- Sony WFXB700/B Bluetooth Sweat Resistant Wireless In-Ear HeadphonesRemove non-product link, $68 on Amazon (48% off)
- Sony WH-XB900N/B Bluetooth Noise Cancellation Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesRemove non-product link, $119.99 on Amazon (52% off)
- Urbanears Plattan 2 Bluetooth On-Ear HeadphoneRemove non-product link, $49.99 on Amazon (17% off)
Top tech sales during Cyber Monday
Want to do your own digging around to see what’s available? All of these stores have sales right now:
- AmazonRemove non-product link
- WalmartRemove non-product link
- Best BuyRemove non-product link
- NeweggRemove non-product link
- TargetRemove non-product link