Black Friday 2020: The best early deals on TVs, soundbars, media streamers, and more

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your home theater with a 4K TV or a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar, Black Friday is the perfect time to start shopping, and we’re already seeing some great TV, soundbar, and streaming deals on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more.

Several 4K TVs from Samsung that saw steep discounts during Amazon Prime Day last month are still on sale in the weeks running up to Black Friday, and we’re also expecting bargains from LG, Sony, and Vizio during the holiday shopping season. Soundbars will also see big discounts on Black Friday, as will streaming media devices and Bluetooth headphones.

Just keep in mind that the best Black Friday bargains don’t stick around for long, and TVs in particular tend to sell out quickly. So if you see an enticing home entertainment deal, you’d better act fast.

To see everything else on sale right now, check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday 2020 deals.

Best early Black Friday deals on TVs

Some of Samsung’s latest 4K TV models—and even a couple of eye-popping 8K sets—are still selling for Prime Day prices, while select Sony UHD models are seeing even steeper discounts than they did during Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale, including the 65-inch version of the ever-popular X900F. LG’s budget, non-OLED NanoCell 4K TV is still going for a healthy discount (expect to see some OLED sets on sale as we get closer to Black Friday), while HiSense is selling a 43-inch 4K TV for more than half-off at Walmart. And if you're looking for a small TV, there's a 32-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition set for just 99 bucks.

Best early Black Friday deals on soundbars and home theater

Polk Audio’s MagniFi Max and Mini soundbars are seeing some solid pre-Black Friday discounts, while Yamaha continues to offer savings on two budget soundbars, including the new DTS Virtual:X-enabled SR-B20A. Meanwhile, Definitive Technology is selling its Stuio Slim soundbar (which we quite liked) for 30 percent off.

Best early Black Friday deals on streaming video and Blu-ray players

Most of the Prime Day deals for Roku’s streaming video players are over, but the Roku Premiere is still on sale, as is Sony’s 4K Blu-ray player with streaming capabilities.

Best early Black Friday deals on Bluetooth headphones and speakers

We’ll probably get some better Bluetooth headphone deals in the days ahead, but Sony’s mid-range WHCH710N/B headphones are looking pretty good at more than half off, while Sennheiser has a solid deal on some budget Bluetooth earbuds on its website.

Top tech sales during Black Friday

Want to do your own digging around to see what’s available? All of these stores have sales right now: