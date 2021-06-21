The best Prime Day 2021 deals on TVs and soundbars

If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a 4K TV or a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar, Prime Day is the perfect time to strike.
We’re seeing some solid deals on Amazon Fire TV Edition-branded sets from Insignia and Toshiba, along with some higher-end sets from Samsung and Sony.
Also, you can snag a steep discount on Vizio’s top-of-the-line Elevate soundbar, while a bargain Samsung soundbar is selling for 50 percent off.
Just keep in mind that the best Prime Day bargains don’t stick around for long, and TVs in particular tend to sell out quickly. So if you see an enticing home entertainment deal, you’d better act fast.
Note: Some Amazon deals may require an Amazon Prime membership. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial.
Best Prime Day 2021 deals on TVs
Penny pinchers, rejoice: You can now snap up a 4K TV for as little as $220, with the likes of Insignia and Toshiba slashing prices on their Amazon Fire TV Edition-branded sets (which, don’t forget, come with built-in Fire TV streaming players). If you’d rather spend even less, Toshiba has 1080p and 720p Fire TV Edition models selling for well south of $200.
Looking for a 4K TV on the higher end of the market? Samsung is selling a massive 82-inch “Crystal Series” UHD TV for just $1,200, while Sony is offering its Bravia OLED TVs starting at $2,098.
- Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, $219.99 on Amazon (31% off)
- Samsung 82-inch Class Crystal TU-6950 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, $1,199.99 on Amazon (20% off)
- Sony 65-inch XR65A80J Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $2,198 on Amazon (12% off)
- Sony 75-inch XR75X90J Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $2,098 on Amazon (19% off)
- Sony X900H 85-inch Smart LED 4K TV with HDR, Game Mode, and Alexa compatibility, $1,799 on Amazon (26% off)
- Sony 75-inch KD75X85J 4K TV, $1,698 on Amazon (15% off)
- Toshiba 50-inch 50C350KU C350 Series Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, $359.99 on Amazon (23% off)
- Toshiba 55LF621U21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, $359.99 on Amazon (25% off)
- Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, $309.99 (28% off)
- Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition, $199.99 on Amazon (33% off)
- Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, $129.99 on Amazon (35% off)
Best Prime Day 2021 deals on soundbars
We only have a few of soundbar deals so far for Prime Day, but they’re good ones. Samsung has a 3.1-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and virtualized 3D sound for a whopping 50 percent off, while Vizio’s top-of-the-line Elevate, a Dolby Atmos soundbar with swiveling drivers (and also the recipient of our Editors’ Choice award) is 30 percent off. Polk Audio is also offering discounts on its MagniFi soundbar line (including the MagniFi 2, which we reviewed).
- Polk Audio MagniFi Mini, $231.05 on Amazon (23% off)
- Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR, $499 on Amazon (17% off)
- Polk Audio MagniFi 2, $399 on Amazon (20% off)
- Polk Audio Signa S2, $149 on Amazon (25% off)
- Samsung HW-T650 3.1-channel Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound, $199 on Amazon (50% off)
- Vizio P514a-H6 5.1.4-channel Elevate Soundbar, $699.99 on Amazon (30% off)