The best Prime Day 2021 deals on TVs and soundbars

If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a 4K TV or a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar, Prime Day is the perfect time to strike.

We’re seeing some solid deals on Amazon Fire TV Edition-branded sets from Insignia and Toshiba, along with some higher-end sets from Samsung and Sony.

Also, you can snag a steep discount on Vizio’s top-of-the-line Elevate soundbar, while a bargain Samsung soundbar is selling for 50 percent off.

Just keep in mind that the best Prime Day bargains don’t stick around for long, and TVs in particular tend to sell out quickly. So if you see an enticing home entertainment deal, you’d better act fast.

Note: Some Amazon deals may require an Amazon Prime membership. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial.

Best Prime Day 2021 deals on TVs

Penny pinchers, rejoice: You can now snap up a 4K TV for as little as $220, with the likes of Insignia and Toshiba slashing prices on their Amazon Fire TV Edition-branded sets (which, don’t forget, come with built-in Fire TV streaming players). If you’d rather spend even less, Toshiba has 1080p and 720p Fire TV Edition models selling for well south of $200.

Looking for a 4K TV on the higher end of the market? Samsung is selling a massive 82-inch “Crystal Series” UHD TV for just $1,200, while Sony is offering its Bravia OLED TVs starting at $2,098.

Best Prime Day 2021 deals on soundbars

We only have a few of soundbar deals so far for Prime Day, but they’re good ones. Samsung has a 3.1-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and virtualized 3D sound for a whopping 50 percent off, while Vizio’s top-of-the-line Elevate, a Dolby Atmos soundbar with swiveling drivers (and also the recipient of our Editors’ Choice award) is 30 percent off. Polk Audio is also offering discounts on its MagniFi soundbar line (including the MagniFi 2, which we reviewed).