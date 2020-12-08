The best holiday 2020 deals on TVs, soundbars, media streamers, and more

Black Friday has come and gone, but if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a 4K TV or a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar, there are still plenty of deals to be had. We’re seeing some great discounts on TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and headphones on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more.
LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and other big TV manufacturers are offering steep discounts on a wide range of their 4K (and even 8K!) sets, and you can also save big on Dolby Atmos soundbars, streaming media devices, and Bluetooth headphones, and wireless speakers.
Just keep in mind that the best bargains don’t stick around for long, and TVs in particular tend to sell out quickly. So if you see an enticing home entertainment deal, you’d better act fast.
Note: Some Amazon deals may require an Amazon Prime membership. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial. Also, some Best Buy bargains are only for My Best Buy rewards members (otherwise you won’t see the sale price), but you can join the program for freeRemove non-product link.
Best holiday deals on TVs
Many of Samsung’s latest 4K TV models (particularly the 75-inch Q90T) are getting big holiday discounts, while Sony is offering solid price drops for its latest OLED TVs. B&H has a 75-inch LG 8K TV for a whopping 44-percent off, and Hisense is selling a 43-inch 4K TV for nearly half-off at Walmart. Finally, Vizio’s quantum-dot and OLED 4K TVs are going for up to 25-percent off at Best Buy and Sam’s Club.
- Hisense 85-inch H65 Series 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1499.99 at Best Buy (12% off)
- Hisense 75-inch H6510G Series 4K TVRemove non-product link, $699.99 at Best Buy (30% off)
- Hisense 43-inch H65 Series 4K TVRemove non-product link, $259.99 at Walmart (48% off)
- Hisense 65-inch 65H9F Quantum 4K TVRemove non-product link, $799.99 at Walmart (11% off)
- LG 75-inch NanoCell 9 8K TKRemove non-product link, $2799 at B&H Photo (44% off)
- Samsung 85-inch Q60T 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1997.99 on Amazon (20% off)
- Samsung 75-inch Q60T 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1197.98 on Amazon (20% off)
- Samsung 65-inch Q70T 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1097.99 on Amazon (16% off)
- Samsung 65-inch Q80T 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1497.99 on Amazon (17% off)
- Samsung 75-inch Q90T 4K TVRemove non-product link, $2797.99 on Amazon (26% off)
- Samsung 85-inch Crystal UHD TU-8000 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1797.99 on Amazon (10% off)
- Sony 65-inch X800H 4K TVRemove non-product link, $898 on Amazon (10% off)
- Sony 77-inch A9G Master Series OLED 4K TVRemove non-product link, $3498 on Amazon (22% off)
- Sony 55-inch A9G Master Series OLED 4K TVRemove non-product link, $2098 on Amazon (9% off)
- Vizio 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4KRemove non-product link TV, $899 at Sam’s Club (24% off)
- Vizio 75-inch P-Series Quantum 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1299 at Sam’s Club (23% off)
- Vizio 65-inch Class OLED 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1499.99 at Best Buy (25% off)
Best holiday deals on soundbars and home theater
Samsung is offering impressive discounts on some of its newer soundbars, such as a 3.1-channel model with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support for an enticing 48-percent off over on Amazon. Meanwhile, Sony’s popular 3.1-channel Z9F soundbar is seeing a 22-percent price cut. Finally, Sonos is selling its One and One SL wireless speakers for $40 off—not as big a savings as on Cyber Monday, but still, not bad.
- Bose Soundbar 700 with built-in AlexaRemove non-product link, $699 on Amazon (13% off)
- Samsung HW-Q800T 3.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:XRemove non-product link, $797.99 on Amazon (11% off)
- Samsung HW-Q900T 7.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:XRemove non-product link, $1097.99 on Amazon (16% off)
- Samsung HW-T650 3.1-channel soundbar with DTS Virtual:XRemove non-product link, $207.99 on Amazon (48% off)
- Sonos OneRemove non-product link, $159 on Amazon (20% off)
- Sonos One SLRemove non-product link, $139 on Amazon (22% off)
- Sony S100F 2.0-channel soundbarRemove non-product link, $98 on Amazon (25% off)
- Sony HT-G700: 3.1-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:XRemove non-product link, $498 on Amazon (17% off)
- Sony Z9F 3.1-channel soundbar with Dolby AtmosRemove non-product link, $698 on Amazon (22% off)
- TCL Alto 8+ 2.1-channel soundbarRemove non-product link, $99.99 on Amazon (50% off)
- Yamaha SR-B20A soundbarRemove non-product link, $179.95 on Amazon (10% off)
- Yamaha YAS-109 soundbarRemove non-product link, $179.95 on Amazon (15% off)
- Vizio SB46312-F6 3.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby AtmosRemove non-product link, $599.99 on Amazon (25% off)
Best holiday deals on streaming video and Blu-ray players
Amazon and Roku are still offering some solid deals on their most popular streaming devices, including Amazon’s Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Cube (a device capable of controlling your TV and DVR using an IR blaster), along with the Roku Premiere and the new, Dolby Vision-enabled Ultra. Last but not least, Sony’s 4K Blu-ray player with streaming capabilities is 17-percent off (its price has gone up a tad since Black Friday), while Panasonic’s UHD Blu-ray play with Dolby Atmos support is an eye-popping 44-percent off.
- Amazon Fire TV StickRemove non-product link, $29.99 on Amazon (25% off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick LiteRemove non-product link, $17.99 on Amazon (40% off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4KRemove non-product link, $39.99 on Amazon (20% off)
- Amazon Fire TV CubeRemove non-product link, $99.99 on Amazon (17% off)
- Roku PremiereRemove non-product link, $27 on Amazon (32% off)
- Panasonic DP-UB150-K 4K Blu-Ray Player with Dolby Atmos supportRemove non-product link, $99.99 at Best Buy (44% off)
- Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Blu-ray playerRemove non-product link, $248 on Amazon (17% off)
Best holiday deals on Bluetooth headphones and speakers
We’ve spotted some nice deals on Beats headphones, including 40-percent off for the ever-popular Solo3 on-ear headphones and 50-percent off for a pair of Studio3 cans. Sony’s top-rated WH-1000XM4 headphones are still on sale (we’re not sure how long that price drop will last), along with Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II headphones (a recent Editors’ Choice winner) and several Bluetooth headphones from Cleer Audio (one of our favorite Bluetooth headphone manufacturers). Finally, JBL has a couple of Black Friday holdovers, including its Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds for more than half-off.
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear HeadphonesRemove non-product link, $119 on Amazon (40% off)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesRemove non-product link, $174.99 at Target (50% off)
- Bose 700 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear HeadphonesRemove non-product link, $339 at Best Buy (11% off)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth HeadphonesRemove non-product link, $269 on Amazon (10% off)
- Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IVRemove non-product link, $479 on Amazon (20% off)
- Cleer Audio Ally Truly Wireless EarphonesRemove non-product link, $69.99 on Amazon (53% off)
- Cleer Audio Ally Plus Truly Wireless EarphonesRemove non-product link, $99.99 on Amazon (33% off)
- Cleer Audio Flow I Bluetooth Over-Ear HeadphonesRemove non-product link, $69.99 on Amazon (46% off)
- JBL Tune 120TWS Truly Wireless EarphonesRemove non-product link, $44.99 on Amazon (55% off)
- JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth SpeakerRemove non-product link, $129.95 on Amazon (28% off)
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless EarphonesRemove non-product link, $149.99 on Amazon (40% off)
- Sony WH1000XM4/B Bluetooth Noise Cancellation Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesRemove non-product link, $278 on Amazon (21% off)
- Sony WHCH710N/B Bluetooth Noise Cancellation Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesRemove non-product link, $88 on Amazon (56% off)
- Sony WH-XB900N/B Bluetooth Noise Cancellation Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesRemove non-product link, $123 on Amazon (50% off)
Top holiday tech sales
Want to do your own digging around to see what’s available? All of these stores have sales right now:
