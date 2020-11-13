Black Friday: Best early deals on smart lights, security cams, and other smart home gear

Online retailers aren’t waiting for Black Friday to serve up steep discounts on smart bulbs, smart plugs, robot vacuums, smart switches, and everything else you need to turn your dumb home into a smart one.

Of course, the best Black Friday bargains are over in a flash, so if you see an enticing smart home deal, act fast before it sells out. Also, don’t be surprised if prices change without notice.

Best early Black Friday deals on smart lighting

We’re kicking off our deals with discounted smart lights from Anker’s Eufy brand, which is offering 40 percent-off coupons for selected bulbs. We also highlight price drops for Kasa bulbs and switches from TP-Link, and there’s a steeply discounted smart color LED lightstrip from Sylvania. We also have our eye on a Philips Hue white A19 bulb that’s bundled with a Hue dimmer switch.

Best early Black Friday deals on smart security

If you’re looking to get started with smart home security, check out Newegg’s deal on a one-camera, 1080p Arlo Pro 2 system (the 2-cam version won our Editors’ Choice award) for a whopping 50-percent off. Also, a two-camera EufyCam 2C Pro package with 2K video resolution is getting a solid discount on Amazon.

Best early Black Friday deals on robot vacuums

We’re expecting plenty of robot vacuum discounts during the holiday season, starting with an eye-popping $200 price drop on iRobot’s floor-tracking Roomba 918, which is (for now) selling at its lowest price ever. A few other Roomba models are also on sale (including the self-emptying i7+), along with vacuums from Eufy and Bissell.

Best early Black Friday deals on smart plugs, smoke alarms, and other smart home devices

Smart plugs are leading the way when it comes to early Black Friday deals, with discounts on models from TP-Link’s Kasa brand, Sylvania, and Enbrighten. First Alert, meanwhile, has a decent deal for its Onelink smart smoke detector.

Top tech sales during Black Friday

Want to do your own digging around to see what’s available? All of these stores have sales right now: