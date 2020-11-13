Black Friday: Best early deals on smart lights, security cams, and other smart home gear

Online retailers aren’t waiting for Black Friday to serve up steep discounts on smart bulbs, smart plugs, robot vacuums, smart switches, and everything else you need to turn your dumb home into a smart one.
Of course, the best Black Friday bargains are over in a flash, so if you see an enticing smart home deal, act fast before it sells out. Also, don’t be surprised if prices change without notice.
To see everything else on sale right now, check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday 2020 deals.
Best early Black Friday deals on smart lighting
We’re kicking off our deals with discounted smart lights from Anker’s Eufy brand, which is offering 40 percent-off coupons for selected bulbs. We also highlight price drops for Kasa bulbs and switches from TP-Link, and there’s a steeply discounted smart color LED lightstrip from Sylvania. We also have our eye on a Philips Hue white A19 bulb that’s bundled with a Hue dimmer switch.
- Enbrighten Wi-Fi Plug-in Outdoor Smart SwitchRemove non-product link, $24.98 at Lowe’s (29% off)
- Eufy Lumos White Dimmable Smart Bulb 2-PackRemove non-product link, $19.79 on Amazon (40% off after coupon)
- Eufy Smart SwitchRemove non-product link, $17.99 on Amazon (40% off after coupon)
- Kasa Smart Filament A19 Light BulbRemove non-product link, $13.99 on Amazon (18% off)
- Kasa Smart Light SwitchRemove non-product link, $13.99 on Amazon (30% off)
- Kasa Smart Multicolor A19 Light BulbRemove non-product link, $16.99 on Amazon (23% off)
- Philips Hue White A19 Smart Light Dimming KitRemove non-product link, $29.99 at Walmart (28% off)
- Sylvania Smart LED White and Color LightstripRemove non-product link, $32.27 on Amazon (54% off)
Best early Black Friday deals on smart security
If you’re looking to get started with smart home security, check out Newegg’s deal on a one-camera, 1080p Arlo Pro 2 system (the 2-cam version won our Editors’ Choice award) for a whopping 50-percent off. Also, a two-camera EufyCam 2C Pro package with 2K video resolution is getting a solid discount on Amazon.
- Arlo Pro 2 1-Camera SystemRemove non-product link, $89.99 on Newegg (50% off)
- Eufy EufyCam 2C Pro 2-Camera KitRemove non-product link, $271.99 on Amazon (15% off)
- Eufy Security Wired 2K Video DoorbellRemove non-product link, $179.99 on Amazon (10% off)
Best early Black Friday deals on robot vacuums
We’re expecting plenty of robot vacuum discounts during the holiday season, starting with an eye-popping $200 price drop on iRobot’s floor-tracking Roomba 918, which is (for now) selling at its lowest price ever. A few other Roomba models are also on sale (including the self-emptying i7+), along with vacuums from Eufy and Bissell.
- Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Wet and Dry Robot VacuumRemove non-product link, $249.99 on Amazon (38% off)
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MaxRemove non-product link, $219.99 on Amazon (21% off after $40 coupon)
- iRobot Roomba 981Remove non-product link, $399.99 on Amazon (32% off)
- iRobot Roomba i7Remove non-product link, $499 on Amazon (15% off)
- iRobot Roomba i7+Remove non-product link, $699 on Amazon (30% off)
Best early Black Friday deals on smart plugs, smoke alarms, and other smart home devices
Smart plugs are leading the way when it comes to early Black Friday deals, with discounts on models from TP-Link’s Kasa brand, Sylvania, and Enbrighten. First Alert, meanwhile, has a decent deal for its Onelink smart smoke detector.
- First Alert Onelink Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide DetectorRemove non-product link, $101.15 on Amazon (16% off)
- Kasa Outdoor Smart PlugRemove non-product link, $19.99 on Amazon (20% off)
- Kasa Smart PlugRemove non-product link, $14.99 on Amazon (25% off)
- Sylvania Smart+ ZigBee Smart PlugRemove non-product link, $15.79 on Amazon (20% off)
Top tech sales during Black Friday
Want to do your own digging around to see what’s available? All of these stores have sales right now:
- AmazonRemove non-product link
- WalmartRemove non-product link
- Best BuyRemove non-product link
- NeweggRemove non-product link
- TargetRemove non-product link