This 32-inch Insignia Fire TV is just $100 today

This 32-inch Insignia TV, with built-in Fire TV cord-cutting capabilities, is back to a low of $100.

A good smart TV can streamline your whole TV-watching experience, bringing access to all your streaming services into one device. And it doesn’t have to be expensive: Today on Amazon, you can get a 32-inch Insignia Fire TV edition for $100, down from a list price of $120 and a match for the lowest we’ve seen it.

This TV comes with all the smarts of Amazon’s Fire TV built right in, with an included voice remote to control volume, navigate through content, play music, control connected smart home devices, and more—all with just the sound of your voice. 720p picture quality won’t take advantage of all the eye candy offered by streaming services, but built-in Alexa, courtesy of that Fire TV functionality, allows you to take advantage of thousands of skills.

This TV averages an awesome 4.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 17,500 user reviews.

