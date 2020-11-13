Deal

This massive Samsung QLED 4K HDR TV just hit its all-time low price

Amazon is selling the 75-inch Samsung Q70T for less than $1,500

Black Friday is nearly here, but the TV deals are already coming in hot. Today's bargin comes courtesy of Amazon, which is selling a 75-inch Samsung QLED 4K HDR TV is $1,498, good for $700 off its MSRP, a couple hundred bucks off its most recent sale pricing, and the lowest price we've ever seen.

The Samsung Q70T features 4K and HDR as mentioned earlier, which is just fantastic for picture quality. High dynamic range means a greater range of colors, which in turn creates a more vivid display. As the QLED part of the name suggests this is a quantum dot TV that uses tiny crystal semiconductors that can emit colored light for a better picture than standard LED TVs. We've got an explainer on quantum dot technology if you'd like to dive deeper before you buy.

This TV is also packing what Samsung calls a "quantum processor," which uses machine learning to upscale images into 4K. And it's got Alexa built-in, which means you can use the TV to control smart home devices, answer basic questions, get weather and traffic reports, and, of course, find something to watch without picking up the remote.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
