This massive Samsung QLED 4K HDR TV just hit its all-time low price

Black Friday is nearly here, but the TV deals are already coming in hot. Today's bargin comes courtesy of Amazon, which is selling a 75-inch Samsung QLED 4K HDR TV is $1,498Remove non-product link, good for $700 off its MSRP, a couple hundred bucks off its most recent sale pricing, and the lowest price we've ever seen.

The Samsung Q70T features 4K and HDR as mentioned earlier, which is just fantastic for picture quality. High dynamic range means a greater range of colors, which in turn creates a more vivid display. As the QLED part of the name suggests this is a quantum dot TV that uses tiny crystal semiconductors that can emit colored light for a better picture than standard LED TVs. We've got an explainer on quantum dot technology if you'd like to dive deeper before you buy.

This TV is also packing what Samsung calls a "quantum processor," which uses machine learning to upscale images into 4K. And it's got Alexa built-in, which means you can use the TV to control smart home devices, answer basic questions, get weather and traffic reports, and, of course, find something to watch without picking up the remote.

[Today's deal: 75-inch Samsung Q70T 4K HDR TV for less than $1,500 on AmazonRemove non-product link]