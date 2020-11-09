Comcast debuts its Self Protection plan: $10 per month for up to four Xfinity cameras

Comcast is adding a cheaper option to its array of home security offerings, with its new DIY Self Protection plan designed for Xfinity subscribers who want to keep an eye on their homes and doorsteps without paying extra for professional home monitoring.

Available now for $10 a month, the Self Monitoring plan works in conjunction with up to four Xfinity 1080p security cameras and the company’s XFi Gateway Wi-Fi router.

The indoor/outdoor Xfinity Camera, which comes with features such as night vision, an integrated microphone and speaker, and motion detection, is available for $120, or $5 a month for 24 months.

Designed to automatically connect to the XFi Gateway, the Xfinity Camera has been previously available with other, pricier Comcast home security plans.

Comcast Comcast’s $10-a-month Self Protection plan includes support for the $120 Xfinity Camera, a 1080p security cam with motion detectors, night vision, and IP55 certification for resistance to water and dust ingress.

The new Self Protection plan includes a week of continuous video storage (as opposed to just clips), which you can review from the Xfinity mobile app or on your TV. You can also filter the footage for motion events.

People detection is supported, as well as “general” motion, although there’s no specific detection functionality for packages left on your porch.

Besides its people-detection features, the Xfinity Camera comes with a 124-degree field of view, as well as black-and-white night vision with a range up to five meters, IP55 certification for resistance to water and dust ingress, and a three-axis swivel mount. While you can stream video to your Xfinity connected TVs, the camera doesn’t support Alexa, Google Assistant, or HomeKit.

As you might infer from its name, Comcast’s Self Protection plan doesn’t include professional home monitoring. For that service, you’d need to upgrade to Comcast’s Home Security Plus plan, which starts at $40 a month. The pricier plan also lets you add accessories such as a touchscreen controller, door/window and motion sensors, and a wireless keypad.