Deal

Eufy's excellent G30 Edge robot vacuum is down to $230 today

Get a great vac for an all-time-low price

Contributor, TechHive |

eufyg30edge
Anker

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you missed out on the torrent of robot vacuums deals during Prime Day, we've got another great one for you today. Amazon is selling Eufy's G30 Edge for $230, matching the all-time low price and a fantastic price for one of our favorite robovacs.

The G30 Edge has what Eufy calls "smart dynamic navigation 2.0," which is able to create a map for future cleaning cycles. The G390 Edge features 2,000Pa suction, and it has Wi-Fi connectivity so you can use a smartphone app to control it. In the box, you also get about 13 feet of boundary strips to keep the vacuum from going into areas you don't want it to.

We reviewed the G30 Edge in May and gave it four out of five stars. We liked it because of its mapping navigation and good overall cleaning performance. "The Eufy G30 Edge is an easy-to-use mapping robot vacuum that cleans thoroughly and efficiently," we said. We found this feature made the G30 Edge more efficient at navigation, but it's missing some of the more common mapping features such as virtual boundaries and customizable room settings. But if you're looking for an advanced vacuum at a great price, this is an excellent option.

[Today's deal: Eufy G30 Edge Robot Vacuum for $230 on Amazon]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon