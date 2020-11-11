Eufy's excellent G30 Edge robot vacuum is down to $230 today

If you missed out on the torrent of robot vacuums deals during Prime Day, we've got another great one for you today. Amazon is selling Eufy's G30 Edge for $230Remove non-product link, matching the all-time low price and a fantastic price for one of our favorite robovacs.

The G30 Edge has what Eufy calls "smart dynamic navigation 2.0," which is able to create a map for future cleaning cycles. The G390 Edge features 2,000Pa suction, and it has Wi-Fi connectivity so you can use a smartphone app to control it. In the box, you also get about 13 feet of boundary strips to keep the vacuum from going into areas you don't want it to.

We reviewed the G30 Edge in May and gave it four out of five stars. We liked it because of its mapping navigation and good overall cleaning performance. "The Eufy G30 Edge is an easy-to-use mapping robot vacuum that cleans thoroughly and efficiently," we said. We found this feature made the G30 Edge more efficient at navigation, but it's missing some of the more common mapping features such as virtual boundaries and customizable room settings. But if you're looking for an advanced vacuum at a great price, this is an excellent option.

[Today's deal: Eufy G30 Edge Robot Vacuum for $230 on AmazonRemove non-product link]