The versatile Amazon Echo Flex mini speaker is down to $10 right now

Amazon is selling the Echo Flex for a crazy new all-time low.

Contributor, TechHive |

echo flex main
Ben Patterson/IDG

You've got Alexa devices in the living room, the kitchen, and the den, but what about the hallway? Or the basement? Or that small spot in the foyer? Amazon's answer to those questions is the Echo Flex, which is on sale today for a measly $10, more than half off its MSRP and a good deal lower than the previous all-time low of $17.49.

If you're not familiar with it, the Flex is a mini speaker wall wart that provides all the Alexa assistance you need without a lengthy wire getting in the way. We reviewed the Flex in February giving it four out of five stars saying, "The compact, plug-in Echo Flex makes for a great way to put Alexa in places where other Echo speakers won’t quite fit."

The Flex isn't the best-sounding Echo out there, but it'll work in a pinch. And it's plenty suitable for asking Alexa about the weather, traffic, or controlling your smart home gear. The Flex also supports add-on accessories, such as a smart motion sensor (also on sale for $13) and a night light.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
