Deal

The high-rated iRobot Roomba 675 with app and voice control is $179

iRobot's Roomba 675 is just $179 right now on Amazon.

Contributor, TechHive |

roomba675
iRobot

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

It seems like every day brings a new robot vacuum deal, but this one might be the best yet. Amazon is selling the iRobot Roomba 675 for $179, well below the $250 MSRP, and the best price we've seen since January 2019.

The Roomba 675 features Wi-Fi connectivity, and it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. It also has iRobot's intelligent navigation (but not floor mapping) that allows it to navigate under and around furniture and along floor edges. The Roomba 675 has the company's three-stage cleaning system that is supposed to "loosen, lift, and suction" up the filth in your life (or at least your floors).

This robot vacuum works on carpets and hard floors, and iRobot says it can run for up to 90 minutes before needing a recharge. You can also schedule this Roomba and start it running from the iRobot Home smartphone app, and you can also get scheduling suggestions based on your cleaning habits. Bottom line: This is an awesome entry-level device with some high-end features for a fantastic price.

[Today's deal: iRobot Roomba 675 for $179 on Amazon]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon