The high-rated iRobot Roomba 675 with app and voice control is $179

It seems like every day brings a new robot vacuum deal, but this one might be the best yet. Amazon is selling the iRobot Roomba 675 for $179Remove non-product link, well below the $250 MSRP, and the best price we've seen since January 2019.

The Roomba 675 features Wi-Fi connectivity, and it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. It also has iRobot's intelligent navigation (but not floor mapping) that allows it to navigate under and around furniture and along floor edges. The Roomba 675 has the company's three-stage cleaning system that is supposed to "loosen, lift, and suction" up the filth in your life (or at least your floors).

This robot vacuum works on carpets and hard floors, and iRobot says it can run for up to 90 minutes before needing a recharge. You can also schedule this Roomba and start it running from the iRobot Home smartphone app, and you can also get scheduling suggestions based on your cleaning habits. Bottom line: This is an awesome entry-level device with some high-end features for a fantastic price.

[Today's deal: iRobot Roomba 675 for $179 on AmazonRemove non-product link]