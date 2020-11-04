Vava's wireless security system plunges to $200, today only

If you want to enter the world of smart security cameras, don’t miss this today-only deal. Amazon is selling the Vava Wireless Came Pro outdoor security camera system 2-pack for $196. That’s $84 below the usual price and the all-time low. The sale ends just before midnight on Wednesday evening.

We haven’t reviewed this particular camera system, but it’s well reviewed on Amazon, averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars across 867 ratings. It features 1080p video capture, motion detection, two-way audio, and an IP66 rating, meaning it’s dust proof and can resist heavy rain. The camera has a 110-degree wide angle lens, as well as infrared for night view.

For storage, it uses SD and TF card slots with an 8GB TF card included in the bundle. It can also connect to the company’s cloud service if you want multi-device access to video captures.

In the box you get the base station and two cameras, mounting gear, ethernet cable, and power adapter. The cameras run on rechargeable batteries than can last up to 100 days of use (based on fifteen video captures per day lasting about ten seconds each).

Overall, it’s a nice looking kit available at a solid price. If the two-camera kit is overkill for you, the one-camera kit is also on sale for $140, down from $200.

[Today’s deal: Vava Wireless Cam Pro outdoor security system 2-pack for $196.]