Never vacuum again with these deep, today-only robovac deals

Clean up your act (or at least your living room) on the cheap today with Amazon’s one-day sale on Roborock vacuumsRemove non-product link. The sale features a massive $230 price cut on the Roborock S6, a fantastic robot vacuum we really liked.

This is the second chance to get many of these robot vacuums at a good price following a similar sale in October. Act quick though, as the sale ends just before midnight on Wednesday evening, Pacific time.

The Roborock S6 is $420 again, which is the all-time low and $230 cheaper than its usual $650 price tag. We reviewed this robot vacuum in 2019, giving it 4.5 out of five stars and an Editors’ Choice award. We loved it for the increased suction, and the ability to recognize when to use that better suction based on the type of carpet the robot is rolling over. The S6 also has mopping capabilities and is well worth the money at this price.

A little further down the price aisle is the Roborock E4 for $188, another all-time low we saw in October. This robovac features 2000Pa suction, a maximum 200 runtime on a single charge, and it integrates with Alexa for voice control. And did we mention it's on sale for under $200?

The Roborock E35 is also a good mid-range option for $224, down from $340. It’s a vacuum and mop combo with 2000Pa suction, smartphone app control, scheduling, and route planning. Consider this one if you want something in between the E4 and the S6.

