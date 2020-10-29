Deal

This excellent Vizio soundbar system with Dolby Atmos is $200 off

Vizio's 5.1.2-channel soundbar system with a six-inch subwoofer is $200 off the MSRP.

Vizio SB36512-F6 with Dolby Atmos.
Take your TV audio experience to 11 with an excellent deal on a Vizio soundbar today. The big box retailer is selling Vizio's 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar System with a six-inch subwoofer for $300. That's $200 off the usual $500 price, and the sale will be active until November 1 or while supplies last.

There's a lot to like about this system. It has Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers, as well as a DTS Virtual:X upmixer for traditional surround sound and two-channel audio, and it supports Chromecast and Google Assistant. You can also use it purely for audio with support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming.

We reviewed this soundbar in late 2018, giving it four out of five stars. "Vizio's Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos is a high-value, high-tech sound bar with a taste of immersive audio magic," we said in our review. This system isn't a full Dolby Atmos system, but as we mentioned it "gives you a taste of immersive audio magic in a small footprint while fitting into most aesthetic and architectural constraints."

The actual hardware includes a 36-inch soundbar, a six-inch wireless subwoofer, and two rear surround speakers.

[Today's deal: Vizio 5.1.2-channel Soundbar System for $300 at Best Buy.]

